Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,850,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

