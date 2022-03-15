USDX Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007703 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 184.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

