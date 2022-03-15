VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $193,550.00 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 1,968,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. State Street Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 158,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.