Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.96. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.14.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

