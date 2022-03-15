Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,362 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.33. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

