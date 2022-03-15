Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 286 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,869.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,943.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,846.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.48 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

