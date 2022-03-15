Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 35,499 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

