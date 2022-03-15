Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 959 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

