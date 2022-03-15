Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 131,624 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

