Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
VMC stock opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.