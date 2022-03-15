Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

