Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $27.47 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

