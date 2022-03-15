Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

