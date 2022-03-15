Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,973 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $384.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

