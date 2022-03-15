Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,169 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,466 shares of company stock worth $8,669,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

