Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Shares of EQIX opened at $683.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $639.16 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

