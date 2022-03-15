Vancity Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.57.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

