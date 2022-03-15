Vancity Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $535.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.