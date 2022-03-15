Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,058 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,525 shares of company stock worth $45,154,733 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

