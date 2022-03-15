VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

