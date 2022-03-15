VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading Down 2.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.32 and last traded at $238.69. Approximately 11,685,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,058,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.10.

