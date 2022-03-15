Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.48. Approximately 796,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 385,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.
