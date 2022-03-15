Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 718.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

