Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.49

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 51016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

