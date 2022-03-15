Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.59 and last traded at $85.59. 4,022,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,781,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.