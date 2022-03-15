Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.85 and last traded at $74.84. Approximately 421,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 384,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97.

