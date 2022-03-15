Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $90.35. Approximately 695,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,270,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.