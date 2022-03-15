Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.99. 36,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,062. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

