Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

