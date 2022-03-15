Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 825,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 648,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68.
