Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $59.69. 3,307,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,268,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.