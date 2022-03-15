Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $51.87. 4,311,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,401,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

