Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $51.87. 4,311,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,401,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.