Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,512. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62.

