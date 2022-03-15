Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.69. 6,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

