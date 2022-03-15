Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $219.31.

