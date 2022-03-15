Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lifted by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

