Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is TimeScale Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 635,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

