Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,626.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00014390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $10,626.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.27 or 0.06674697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.10 or 1.00118222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

