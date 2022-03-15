Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50.

PCVX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 135,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

