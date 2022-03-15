VeChain One Day Volume Reaches $224.53 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $224.53 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009573 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

