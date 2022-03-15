Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $166.48

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.48 and last traded at $170.79, with a volume of 1503429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.51. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

