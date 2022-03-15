Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.70 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $483.21 million and $6.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004264 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,274,817,703 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

