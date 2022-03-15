Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Cap of $39,415.12

Veles (VLS) traded up 171.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $39,415.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veles has traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,174.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.85 or 0.06690221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00272990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.93 or 0.00745196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00475489 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00365135 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,933 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

