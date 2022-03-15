Venus Price Hits $8.46 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00021545 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $102.98 million and $9.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,312.97 or 1.00101255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.00255762 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.