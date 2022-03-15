VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 54,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.