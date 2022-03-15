Veriti Management LLC Acquires 5,330 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of USB opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.