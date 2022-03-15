Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,554 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22,464.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

