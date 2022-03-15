Veriti Management LLC Buys 730 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.25. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

