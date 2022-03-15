Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.