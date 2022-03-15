Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

DFS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

