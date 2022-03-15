Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Veritiv by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Veritiv by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Veritiv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

